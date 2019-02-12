Trio flee after care home break-in bid

A member of staff at a Clydesdale care home courageously challenged three men attempting to break into the building in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information following the incident at 5am at the Greenhills Care Home on Biggar’s Broughton Road.

Said a police spokesman: “The three males involved made off when challenged by a staff member. They are all described as white males wearing dark clothing. Witnesses are sought, including anyone who was in the area with dashcam footage. Those with information should contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.