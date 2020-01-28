Tractor thefts in Clydesdale valued at £110,000

Officers from Lanark are investigating the theft of two high value tractors from farms in Clydesdale sometime overnight Friday 17/Saturday 18 January.

Sometime during this period a blue coloured New Holland tractor, registration number SF64 AJV, was stolen from a farm near Thankerton. In a second theft, a green coloured John Deere tractor, registration number PO14 CKA, was also stolen from a farm near Symington. The total value of the two tractors is around £110,000.

Constable Elaine Marshall at Lanark said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries in the local area following these two thefts.

“It appears that the tractors have been driven from the farms, across fields, to a disused sand quarry, where they have been loaded and taken away on a larger vehicle. The entrance to this quarry is off the A73 between Thankerton and Symington.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area on the Friday night or early Saturday morning to call us if they saw any suspicious activity.

“I would also like to hear about any vehicles seen entering or leaving the old sand quarry.

“Callers can contact us at Lanark on the 101 number and should quote the reference number 2098 of 18 January 2020. Anyone who wishes to pass on any information and remain anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”