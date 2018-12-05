Robbery bid at Carluke charity shop

Less than a week after it opened, a shameless person or persons unknown tried to break into Carluke’s newest charity shop, the Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland Boutique outlet in the Rankin Gate Centre.

Sometime on the night of Monday, November 16 and the next morning an attempt was made to break into the premises through its back door.

Said a spokesperson for the charity: “The team in Carluke are so shaken by this as the shop had been open for less than one week.

“Thankfully nothing was stolen but the charity will now need to invest in a security alarm to avoid this happening again.”

Shop manager Cherylmarie McAtamney said, “I couldn’t believe it when I was told we’d had a break in during the night!

“The damage to the back doors will need to be fixed and the charity will now need to buy a security alarm which will mean spending money that should be going towards our vital services.

“It is shocking to think thieves would target a charity and steal from us as all money raised in our shops helps support much needed services for people affected by chest, heart or stroke illness across Scotland.

“However, we’ve had such great support from the local community since we opened.”

Donations at the shop are always welcome.