Quad thefts are still a real problem in Clydesdale.

Last week we reported on how local police services in Clydesdale had noticed an ongoing trend for the theft of quad bikes.

Well, it appears this has not slowed down despite the publicity from last weeks paper.

Overnight into the early hours of August 2 a red Honda TRX quad was stolen from a shed at Sandilands Farm. Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

On August 31 an attempt was made to steal a red Can Am quad bike from Bowmuir, Biggar Road, Libberton. Police are seeking witnesses to this incident and can be conmtacted on 101.

Again, during the evening of August 31, a red Honda described as fairly well-used with faded and chipped paintwork, with the words “Big Bear” on the side, a crack on the right-side wing with four plates over it and brown coloured bread baskets to the front and back was stolen from Easter Yardhouses Farm, Auchengray. Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 0688.

And finally this week, Police officers in Lanark have reported that during August 4 and 5, a quantity of gas canisters were stolen from Northway Service Station Carluke. Anyone who may have information on this crime are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident 1367.