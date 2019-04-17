Pug puppy taken from national dog show

An ‘all-points alert’ has been issued following the audacious theft of a valuable pug puppy from a national dog show held at Lanark on Sunday.

The owner of eight month-old Tabitha, veteran English breeder Sue Lee, 70, described herself as “frantic” after two women brazenly walked out of the Scottish Pug Dog Club Championship Show at Lanark Agricultural Centre with her treasured pet.

The pair of thieves possibly mother and daughter - were captured by the centre’s CCTV, driving off in a dark-coloured Audi with, it is thought, Northern Irish licence plates.

Police are keeping a look-out at Scottish-Northern Ireland ferry ports for the couple

The camera also caught the desperate efforts of Sue to catch the thieves and retrieve Tabitha who, she says, has a medical condition the almost certainly professional dognappers will neither know about nor will know how to treat.

Sue had been quickly alerted the the theft at around 9.40am, just before the show started.

She chased the women into the centre car park but they drove off before she could catch them.

What was meant to be a pleasant visit to Lanark, camping with other exhibitors at the adjacent raceourse over the weekend, has now turned into a nightmare for her.

“I had turned my back for just a second and my puppy had gone,” she said.

“Looking at the CCTV footage, it seems these women just walked into the centre, had a quick look round and walked out with Tabitha.”

Sue, from Sheffield, is convinced the duo were professional dog thieves and knew a valuable puppy when they saw one.

Pedigree pug puppies cost around £1,200.