Police warn farmers of targeted quadbike thefts locally

Police officers based at Lanark are calling on the public for assistance with a recent spate of thefts.

Quadbike and acquisitive theft is currently an issue in Clydesdale. Incidents include a green Honda TRX Quad which was stolen from Hyndshaw Farm, Elsrickle in the afternoon of July 27, and a red Honda 420 quad which was stolen overnight between July 24 and 25 from Carlinside Farm, Nemphlar.

Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

PC James Higgins of Lanark Police told the Gazette: “There is a concern over the increase of quadbike thefts along with break-ins to sheds and outbuildings in the Clydesdale area. I would ask that anyone wishing to review their security contact me by email at: james.higgins@scotland.pnn.police.uk and arrangements can be made for a review to be carried out.

“The public are going to be vital in identifying those responsible for these thefts. If you see suspicious vehicles in your locality, particularly vehicles with trailers or unmarked white vans trailing bowsers or containers, please contact Police on 101 without delay.

“Farmers and forestry workers are regularly using these off-road four-wheel drive modes of transport. If you have to leave your machine for any length of time, then a tracker device such as CESAR Datatag is vital. Machines fitted with a tracker which are lost and not recovered is highly unusual. Thieves are actively targeting quads at this time and have shown a determination, overcoming pre-existing security measures. Please make every effort to secure your vehicle including fitting a tracker device.”

In other matters Lanark police have investigated, these include a break-in at the Roadbridge compound, near to the former Star Services on Carlisle Road, Lesmahagow. A quantity of cable was stolen. It is possible that the theft was witnessed by members of the public, as the thieves would likely have parked on or near to the old M74 to load the cable. Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1055 of 23/07/18.

On July 25 a shed was broken into on Glencoe Road, Carluke. A quantity of fishing equipment was stolen from within. if you know anything, or have been offered some cheap fishing tackle, contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 2470 of 25/07/18.

Officers have also been busy with a number of local arrests having been made recently.

About 8am on July 25, officers forced entry to a property on Knocklea, Biggar to arrest a male. A 36-year-old female was also arrested for allegedly obstructing officers. The male was arrested, and a report concerning the female’s alleged conduct will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

About 9am on July 27, officers tasked with targeting rural theft stopped a van travelling on Carlisle Road, Abington. Enquiries revealed the vehicle was allegedly being driven without insurance and was seized at the scene.

And finally, during the afternoon of July 27, officers stopped a vehicle travelling near the Tesco store in Lesmahagow. A number of alleged motoring offences were uncovered. This vehicle was also seized at the scene by officers. A 62 and a 24-year-old man are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.