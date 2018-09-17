Police want your help following a mugging attempt

Police are seeking more information on the recent attempted mugging of a woman in Carluke.

At around 8pm on Friday, August 24 on Ramage Road a solo female jogger was assaulted by a man who tried to steal her mobile phone. He is described as stocky, in his late thirties with a birthmark under his left eye and yellowed teeth.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and tracksuit.

Witnesses to more recent offences are also being sought by the police.

Overnight on Sunday and into Monday morning a blue Ford Transit van carrying tools valued at £7,000 was taken from an address in Quinn Court, Lanark.

On Saturday morning the theft of a silver Volkswagen Polo was reported by a householder in Kirkfieldbank’s Roverside Road.

The car was later recovered abandoned after it had crashed into a fence at Watchknowe Farm on Crossford’s Blair Road.

It was significantly damaged.

Some time between Tuesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 13 Bridge Cottage, Coulter Haugh Road, Biggar was allegedly broken in to. A three figure sum of cash, a brass compass and some other items were allegedly

stolen.

It is likely that an attempt will be made to sell the compass.

Anyone with any information which might help police in their investigations into these crimes should contact them on the Police Scotland 101 number or, alternatively, report information in confidence via the 0800 555111 Crimestoppers line.