Police tractor draws in the crowds at Biggar Show

Most farms have a tractor - or two, but from the looks on the faces of the kids who were visiting Police Scotland’s model at last weekend’s Biggar Show, this was no ordinary farm tractor.

This one, bedecked in the familiar blue and yellow livery of a police vehicle and complete with blue lights, was a big draw for the youngsters - and a few adults too.

Officers on the day were there to promote rural crime prevention, and the tractor did its job more than most had hoped drawing crowds over to hear how best you can keep your property and outbuildings safe and secure.

There was much debate whether the tractor looked like a transformer or the alien from Predator!

PC James Higgins of Police Scotland explained the importance of the tractor: “Our thanks go to Hamilton Ross who loaned us a fantastic piece of equipment, the NFU for funding the livery and Image Signs for supplying it at a reduced cost. Without it our stall would have consisted of two officers at a table with a pile of leaflets.

“The tractor was a massive draw with many asking ‘What do the police use a tractor for’?

“As a result we had a huge amount of engagement with the public, far in excess of what we could have hoped for with officers and leaflets alone.

“We are also grateful to all those who stopped by, and hope we were able to provide valuable information.

The Community Safety Department will be busy with crime prevention surveys and safety talks to the Biggar community and beyond for months to come.”