Police launch Rigside murder inquiry

Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of 37 year-old man in Rigside, Lanark, on Sunday, December 16.

Around 7pm on Sunday evening, a disturbance took place between a number of men outside a house in Ayr Road, Lanark.

As a result, two men, William Gladstone Jnr (37) – known as Billy – from Newtonhead Road, Lanark, and a man aged 60, were seriously injured. Both were taken by a third party to Wishaw General Hospital where William Gladstone Jr died a short time later. His relatives are aware.

The 60 year-old man remains at the hospital for treatment and medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable. mNo other people were reported to police as having been injured during the disturbance.

Detective Chief Inspector David Scott, Major Investigations Team, said: “It would appear that Mr Gladstone and the 60 year-old man drove to an address in Ayr Road near to Mansefield Place where they were attacked.

“Emergency services were called to a disturbance, however, all involved had made off prior to police arrival.

“Mr Gladstone and the other injured man were taken by car to Wishaw General Hospital and that’s when police were made aware that they had been seriously assaulted.

“From enquiries we understand that a group of men were in the area around the time of the attack. It’s vital that we speak to them and I would urge them to contact the police as they may have information that would assist our enquiries.

“Although quite rural, Ayr Road is the main road between Uddingston and Rigside so it’s likely that other cars were on the road. I would ask anyone who saw any disturbance or any vehicles driving erratically in the area to contact police.

“I believe that this attack was not random and that those involved are known to each other. However, I know that this will be of concern to local people, so I would like to reassure them that additional officers will be in the area and anyone with concern should approach them.

“Officers are continuing house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage to establish further information regarding the circumstances.

“If you have any information that will assist officers with the investigation, then please call Wishaw Police Station via 101. Quote reference number 3578 of the 16 December 2018 when calling. Alternatively, details can be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”