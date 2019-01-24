Police deal with Biggar disturbance

Police say that around half-past midnight on Sunday their officers had to intervene in a disturbance in Biggar High Street.

A 20 year-old man was detained in relation to the incident and a drugs allegation. A report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday afternoon police went to a disturbance outside Ladbrokes on Lanark High Street and arrested a 40 year-old man. A report is going to the fiscal as is one on a 52 year-old woman driver, charged on Coalburn Road, Coalburn on Saturday morning with a series of alleged motoring offences.

Police are seeking witnesses/information on a series of alleged crimes over the past week.

Overnight into Sunday an attempt was made to gain entry to a Ford Transit parked on Muirfoot Road, Rigside. A Police Scotland spokesperson said “This follows on from a number of thefts from commercial vehicles throughout the area, including Lesmahagow and Douglas.

“The target is tools left overnight in vans. Please consider what valuables are required in your vehicle overnight, and store items not required outwith the vehicle. It is likely that those responsible are travelling in a vehicle, given the multiple areas in which thefts have occurred, so please report all suspicious vehicles in your locality to 101.”

Also overnight into Sunday the greenkeepers shed was broken into at Lanark Golf Club, Whitelees Road Lanark. An Oregon C5-5020 chainsaw and a hedge trimmer were stolen.