Police crime call roundup for the Clydesdale area

Police Scotland is urgently appealing to the public for any information they may have on a sneak theft carried out on an 84 year old householder.

About 9.45am on April 19, a bogus workman charged the woman £40 to paint windows at a property on Riverside Road, Lanark, which was never completed.

The householders wallet was also stolen during the incident.

Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1264 of 19/04/18.

Between April 20 and 21, a tool shed was broken into in Burnfoot Farm, Libberton. A quantity of heavy tools were stolen including welding equipment, which would have required a van to move.

Were you in the area, prhaps you saw something which looked suspicious.

Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, asking for PC Brown or Ashridge at Lanark Police Office.

Finally, the BT exchange on Climpy Road in Forth was broken into between April 17 and 18. An alarm was activated and therefore those responsible did not manage to steal anything.

Like the two previous cases, witnesses are sought.

Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 0977 of 18/04/18.