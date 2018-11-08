Police ask for help finding plant thief

When the Gazette carries a police appeal for information about a “plant theft”, it usually means the stealing of a digger or cement mixer from a building site.

However, the plants involved in this case are of the growing variety.

They were taken from the home of a keen gardener in Main Street, Douglas on Friday, October 26, some of the varities being very valuable. They include palm trees, boxus and a rosebushs, the total haul valued at more than £400.

Meanwhile, information is also sought by police in the sad case of a sheep being attacked at Denbridge Field, Castle Crawford, Crawford on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 31. A vet was summoned but the animal’s injuries were so severe, it was immediately put down. A dog is, of course, the prime suspect. Witnesses to the attack are sought.

In the afternoon of Monday, October 29 a white Ford Transit was struck by an unknown vehicle on Main Street, Carnwath. Police say it is possible that the driver who struck the van is unaware of the incident.

Anyone with any information on the above cases are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

On Saturday afternoon officers attended an address in Park Road, Carnwath. An alleged disturbance took place and a 43 years-old man was arrested at the scene.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, November 2 police went to the Woodpark area of Lesmahagow in relation to an alleged disturbance. A 38 years-old man was arrested at the scene.

On of morning of Thuersday, November 1 an alleged road traffic collision occurred on Lanark Road, near the junction with Wilton Road, Braidwood.

A 42 years-old man is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.