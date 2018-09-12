Police ask for Gazette readers’ help with investigations

At around 10.50am on Sunday there was a collision between a car and an HGV on the M74 near Cairn Lodge Services.

Police say they detected a number of alleged road traffic offences and the 39-year-old car driver is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police want to hear from any witnesses to the alleged assault of a 42-year-old man during a function at Carluke High Street’s Wee Thackit Inn public house at about a quarter to one in the morning on Sunday, September 9.

Information is also sought on the theft of a pressure washer from Lampits Farm, Carstairs Junction overnight into Thursday, September 6.

Help is needed with an investigation into the theft of a 1980s-vintage Kawasaki KE 125 motorbike from a lock-up in Lanark’s Smyllum Road sometime between the start of June and early August.

The bike has now been found and returned to the rightful owner but police want to know who stole it and stored it over the summer.

Anyone who can help with any of the matters above can call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.