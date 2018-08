Police Scotland have tonight confirmed a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 43-year-old Paul Halley in Carluke.

Around 1020 am on Sunday, July 29, police received a report of a man’s body being found in a flat in Hozier Street in Carluke.

Following a post mortem examination police then revealed they were treating the death as a murder enquiry.

The 33-year-old man is due to appear before Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday, August 6.