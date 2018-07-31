Police are treating the death as a murder enquiry.

Residents in Carluke were shocked to learn that the death of a man is being treated by police as a murder.

Around 10.20am on Sunday, July 29, officers received a report of a 43-year-old man’s body being found in a flat in Hozier Street, Carluke. Following a post mortem examination carried out yesterday, (Monday, July 30), the death has been classified as a murder.

The deceased jas now been named by police as Paul Halley from the town.

Forensic officers have been conducting enquiries at the location in Carluke and officers continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries, gathering any private or public CCTV footage for review.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown, Major Investigations Team said: “We are in the process of trying to piece together Paul’s movements and to identify anyone he may have come into contact with throughout Saturday until he was found in his home address on Sunday morning. We need to establish the exact circumstances of what led to his murder.

“Carluke is a close-knit community and local people will be concerned by what has happened. I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of experienced detectives working on this inquiry, who are determined to find the person responsible for this crime. However, I require the support of the local community to assist us in our enquiries and provide any information which could be relevant to our investigation.

“Anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, or information as to who is responsible is urged to pass that information to police.

“Paul’s death has left his elderly parents, family and friends devastated and it’s vital we trace whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Livingston police station via 101, quoting incident number 1618 of 29 July 2018. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.