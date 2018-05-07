Police appeal after Lanark assault

Police in Lanark are appealing for witnesses after an assault outside the town’s train station.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Friday, May 4 when a group of youths was reported to be assaulting a 17-year-old man.

Police and ambulance attended and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he was being treated for head and facial injuries. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Constable Gerry Hattie of Wishaw Police Office is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist his investigation to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4466 of May 4 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.