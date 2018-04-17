Peeping Tom arrested in Lanark after frightening female

Police officers have arrested a man for a number of alleged offences, including several attempted thefts.

Around 7pm on April 12, a householder on Wheatland Drive in the Burgh saw a male peering through her window, the shocked female immediately reported the matter to the Police.

Then, later on April 12, officers received a report of the theft from a motor vehicle from Castlegate, Lanark. Further thefts from vehicles were also recorded on Kildare Road and Kenilworth Road.

Around 5.30pm that same date witnesses saw a man trying door handles on cars on Wellhead Court and St Leonard Street.

Officers attended and arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to six alleged attempted thefts.

He was subsequently identified as being responsible for the earlier alleged incidents.

The man was detained in custody and will appear at court in relation to what police have described as “a significant number of allegations.”