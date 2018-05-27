Officers on board with crime message

Police in Forth Valley teamed up recently with First Bus to promote Operation Monarda, Police Scotland’s national campaign aimed at tackling bogus callers and doorstep crime.

Officers are working alongside partners and local communities in efforts to warn the public about bogus callers and doorstep crime, and offer advice on how to prevent falling victim.

Four officers travelled on two First Bus services, giving passengers the opportunity to speak about doorstep crime and receive advice on how to identify and deter fraudulent callers.

Superintendent Maggie Pettigrew, of Forth Valley Division, said: “We know that doorstep crime can affect anyone and can leave victims feeling extremely distressed and vulnerable.

“The public are reminded that they are under no obligation to allow someone into their home if they aren’t comfortable in doing so.

“Bogus callers often turn up unannounced and people are entitled to question the legitimacy of the company or an individual before agreeing to goods or services.

“Through this activity we want to ensure that the public report any suspicious behaviour to us so that we can investigate all reports thoroughly.

“People can often feel embarrassed or ashamed if it happens to them but I would stress that the public should not hesitate to contact us if they witness, or experience, this type of criminality.

First Scotland East’s Depot Operations Manager, Jason Hackett said the company was only too happy to support the campaign.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome officers from Police Scotland onto our services to interact with our customers and help raise awareness of this type of crime in a bid to prevent it happening in the future.”

Anyone with information regarding doorstep crime should call Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.