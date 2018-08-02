Murder enquiry steps up a gear as police close down 19 local streets

Police Scotland today closed off a number of roads and streets in Carluke as they continue their search for a weapon in the murder of Paul Halley.

The Gazette understands that officers were searching household wheely bins, which had been put out for collection, for any useful evidence.

The streets affected were: Belstane Gate, Belstane Road to its junction of Honeybank Crescent, Braemar Crescent, Carranbuie Road, Chapel Street, Deeside Drive, Gair Crescent, Glamis Avenue, Hozier Street, Hyndshaw Road, Kilmory Gardens, Langshaw Crescent, Market Place, Market Road, Newlands Terrace, Park Avenue, Sandy Road, Stewart St to High Street and Stonedyke Crescent.

Residents in Carluke were shocked to learn of the death of local man Paul Halley, whose body was found around 10.20am on Sunday morning, (July 29).

Officers received a report of a 43-year-old man’s body being found in a flat in Hozier Street, Carluke. Following a post mortem examination the death has been classified as a murder.

Forensic officers have been conducting enquiries at the location in Carluke and the street closures were merely an extension of that investigation. Officers continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries, gathering any private or public CCTV footage for review.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown, Major Investigations Team said: “We are in the process of trying to piece together Paul’s movements and to identify anyone he may have come into contact with throughout Saturday until he was found in his home address on Sunday morning. We need to establish the exact circumstances of what led to his murder.

“Carluke is a close-knit community and local people will be concerned by what has happened. I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of experienced detectives working on this inquiry, who are determined to find the person responsible for this crime. However, I require the support of the local community to assist us in our enquiries and provide any information which could be relevant to our investigation.

“Anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, or information as to who is responsible is urged to pass that information to police.

“Paul’s death has left his elderly parents, family and friends devastated and it’s vital we trace whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Livingston police station via 101, quoting incident number 1618 of 29 July 2018. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.

A council spokesman said: “You should leave your bins out for collection and we will empty them as soon as Police Scotland are happy for us to do so.”