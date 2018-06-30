Motorcyclist injured in Roberton crash is in a critical condition.

A 44-year-old biker is in a critical condition and fighting for life after a horror smash near the village of Roberton yesterday (June 29).

Police Scotland is appealing for information after the man lost control of his motorcycle around 1.45pm near the South Lanarkshire village.

Around 1.45pm emergency services were alerted to the crash on the A73 just north of Roberton village. The road was closed for a number of hours while officers carried out road collision and forensic examinations of the scene.

The man, who has not been named, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff have described his condition as critical.

Constable Marshall who is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash, is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information to come forward.

The Road Policing Unit at Motherwell can be contacted through 101 quoting reference number 2257 of Friday, June 29.