Montague makes second court appearance on murder charge

As the Gazette went to press, a Carluke man made his second appearance in private at Lanark Sheriff Court to face a charge of murdering Paul Halley in Carluke’s Hozier Street on July 29.

At his first appearance on petition last week, the accused man, 33-year-old Quintis Aurelias Montague, made no plea or declaration.

Today, (Tuesday, August 14), he again made no plea and was fully committed and remanded back into custody to allow further investigations into the case to be carried out.

The alleged victim, Mr Halley, was 43 years old and his body was found in his flat, sparking off a major, if brief, police investigation by its Serious Crime Unit including door-to-door inquiries and close inspection of CCTV footage from around the scene of the crime.