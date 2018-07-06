MISSING PERSON - Can you help police trace Heather?

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace Heather Allan, 46, who has been missing from Law Village since the 1am this morning (Friday, July 6.)

She is described as being 5ft 10”, of medium build, with shoulder length red/auburn hair. She is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black leggings and brown boots.

Inspector Brenda Bradley from Hamilton Police Office, said: “Heather is vulnerable and relies on daily medication which she does not have with her.

“She was last seen around 1am at her home address and has gone missing at some point during the night. Her family are very worried about her, and for her to go missing is totally out of character.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may know Heather or has been in contact with her recently to get in touch and pass on any information they know.

“We are appealing to drivers, taxis, or anyone with dashcam footage who may have been in the area to check their footage and pass on any that may help us in our enquiry.

“Currently we have no direction of travel, but if drivers who have been around Law, Carluke, Lanark and Garrion Bridge and have any footage or information, we would urge you to come forward and get in touch so we can trace her movements and get her home safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0609 of the Friday 6th July 2018.