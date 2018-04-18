Missing Lanark mans body found in Cartland Crags woods.

Police officers searching for Lanark man, William Higgins, missing from Auctioneers Way, Lanark since Sunday,March 25, were called to a report of a body being found at Cartland Crags Woodland area, Lanark around 5.45pm yesterday (Tuesday April 17).

Formal identification has yet to take place, however police have said they believe it to be William Higgins. His relatives are aware.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.