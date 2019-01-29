Man in court accused of rural crimes in Biggar area

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a spate of alleged rural offences around the Biggar area since the start of the New Year.

The 33-year-old man, who is not being named by police, has been charged in relation to the theft of a van from Balgray Farm, Lamington on January 2, the theft of a Nissan Note from Millrig Road, Wiston on January 8, the theft of over 300 litres of diesel from the Hardington Estate near Lamington on Jaunary 13, a prowler reported in the grounds of Wiston Lodge, Wiston, a day later and, finally, reports of a man trying doors of containersat Southwood Farm, Abington on the afternoon of January 19.

Police say that ammunition was also found in the course of their enquiries. The man appeared in private at Lanark Sheriff Court and has been remanded in custody for further investigations to take place.

Inspector Ross McCallum of Lanark Police stated: “These incidents caused real concern in a normally low crime area. The recovery of all of the property reported stolen is another successful element of this enquiry.

“The Biggar community and beyond is becoming more aware of the need to communicate suspicions amongst themselves and quickly share information with police.”