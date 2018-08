A man accused of murdering local Carluke resident Paul Halley last weekend, has appeared on petition at Lanark Sheriff Court.

Quintus Aurelias Montague, 33, also from the town, appeared in private for a hearing where he made no plea or declaration to the single charge of murder.

The accused was committed for further examination and remanded in custody pending further police enquiries.

It is expected he will appear again within eight days.