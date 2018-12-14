Law man can expect substantial sentence

A Law man who lashed out with a knife during a street brawl has been warned to expect a “substantial” prison sentence when he returns to court.

Connor Stuart (23), of Buchanan Drive, was caught by CCTV cameras and appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted assaulting a man, who was not traced or identified by police, by lunging at him and trying to strike him with a bladed instrument.

The incident happened in Charles Street, Craigneuk on December 1 last year.

Michael Macintosh, prosecuting, said police received an anonymous call about a disturbance and CCTV operators were able to monitor the situation and guide officers as they made their way to the scene in Wishaw.

The fiscal then played some of that footage in court, telling Sheriff Douglas Brown: “Various parties can be seen wearing formal dress, with some removing their upper clothing.

“The accused can be seen moving from the side of the road with something in his hand which appears to be a blade.

“He then leaps into the middle of the fray and aims a blow at a particular individual - a swipe with the knife towards this person’s head or upper body.

“That individual has not been identified and there was no complaint of assault from any member of the public.”

Stuart also admitted breaching a previous bail order designed to keep him out of Wishaw following the incident.

Solicitor advocate Ali Murray for the accused said background reports would be needed before his client is sentenced. He will address the court on Stuart’s behalf when these are prepared.

Sheriff Brown continued Stuart’s bail, but warned him: “You should expect a substantial period of imprisonment to be imposed given the nature of the offence.”

Sentence was deferred until the New Year.