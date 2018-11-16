Lanarkshire Police Commander makes violinet crime major priority

The new police commander for Lanarkshire, Chief Superitendent Alan Waddell, has made reducing violent crime his first major priority through an exercise called Operation Forward.

He said: “In my short time as local policing commander at Lanarkshire, I can see what a vibrant and diverse area it is, and it is my absolute commitment to deliver the best policing I can to people who live, work or socialise in the area.

“The focus of Operation Forward is to reduce harm, and we will be actively targeting those who commit violence, deal drugs, or break into people’s homes.

“Anyone involved in such activity should expect to see my officers in the coming days and weeks. These crimes have a real impact and we are determined to do all we can to reduce this happening. We would be keen to hear from any local residents who have particular concerns in their area.”