Lanark forger may be set for a trip to the USA - but it’ll be no holiday!

A piano teacher convicted of forgery against Lanark and Carluke Choral Union has been named in the legal battle between porn star Stormy Daniels and US President Donald Trump.

Documents included in the adult actress’s defamation case against the billionaire cite a social media post from Shenna Fox- a die-hard and self-proclaimed Scottish Trump supporter.

The case centres on alleged threats made against Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, who claims she was threatened by a man in a Las Vegas car park to drop her allegations of an affair with Mr Trump.

And it’s now looking like the Lanarkian may have to travel to America at the end of July after the tweet was referred to in the defamation case of Daniels versus Trump lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York. She has allegedly been sent notification to attend court to give evidence.

Fox, from Lanark, was responsible for suggesting the sketch drawn by an FBI artist was Daniels ex husband. Daniels is currently suing the President for defamation of character due to his response retweeting Ms Fox’s tweet.

Ms Fox, a pianist and known to the Trump family, has performed for the President many times at Turnberry and is believed to be one of those selected to meet him in July when he heads to the UK on a working visit.

The Gazette invited Ms Fox to comment, who said: “I do not comment to the press. Sadly, previous reports about me have been grossly inaccurate and unfair and that only cements distrust for me.”