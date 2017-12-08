Investigation after man stabbed in Lanark street

A 56-year-old man was left fighting for his life after being stabbed in a Lanark street.

The incident happened on Wednesday outside a house in Smyllum Road at about 6pm.

The police understand that the man was walking on the street when he was approached by another male who then stabbed him. Local sources say that he received multiple stab wounds.

The emergency services were called and were quickly on the scene, rushing the victim to Wishaw General Hospital for urgent treatment. On Friday hospital staff said that his condition was serious but stable.

Police are treating the attack as serious assault at this stage in their investigations and efforts are concentrated on tracing the attacker.

He is described as being white, 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build. At the tihe he was wearing dark-coloured clothing with his face covered and possibly was wearing a hooded top.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe is appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact Wishaw Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2823 of 6 December 2017.