‘Hole in the wall’ raid in Forth

A bizarre ‘smash-and-grab’ raid was made in the centre of Forth in the early hours of Friday morning.

Thieves used a stolen building site digger to ram into the wall of a Main Street newsagents and ripped out the shop’s ATM machine, getting away with it and the undisclosed sum of money it contained in a waiting car, leaving the digger behind.

Police were quickly on the scene after the 4.10am raid and taped off the area, not just to protect the forensic evidence in the crime scene but to keep the public away from the damaged building until it was established it wasn’t in danger of collpase.

South Lanarkshire Council building control staff later went to the scene to carry out a full inspection of the property and the result of that is awaited.

Police ask for any witnesses to contact them on their 101 number.