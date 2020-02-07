High value theft of two tractors in Clydesdale

Officers from Lanark are investigating the theft of two high value tractors from farms in Clydesdale sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday, January 17 and 18.

Sometime during this period a blue-coloured New Holland tractor, registration number SF64 AJV, was stolen from a farm near Thankerton.

In a second theft during the same timeframe, a green-coloured John Deere tractor, registration number PO14 CKA, was also stolen from a farm near Symington.

The total value of the two tractors is believed to be around £110,000.

Constable Elaine Marshall based at Lanark police office said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries in the local area following these two high value thefts.

“It appears that the tractors will have been driven from the farms, across some adjacent fields, to a disused sand quarry, where we can only assume they have been loaded onto a larger vehicle and thereafter removed from the area. The entrance to this quarry is located off the A73 between Thankerton and Symington.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area on the Friday night or early Saturday morning to call us if they saw any suspicious activity.

“I would also like to hear about any vehicles seen entering or leaving the old sand quarry.”

Police believe that the area was very likely to have been checked out in advance of the thefts. If you saw anything which just didn’t look right, officers want to hear from you.

Similarly, they are very interested in hearing from any drivers with dash cams who were in the area at the time. Please check yours and let the police know if there’s something unusual on it.

Callers can contact officers at Lanark on the 101 number. Anyone who wishes to pass on information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The NFU in conjunction with Police Scotland provides advice to farming communities on how to maintain security of both buildings and vehicles used on the farm. Visit https://www.scotland.police.uk/assets/pdf/174967/272432/a-guide-to-security-in-the-rural-environment.