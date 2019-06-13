Glespin to Thailand to escape drug trade

A cannabis farmer from Glespin has been jailed for four years after he was caught growing the plants for a second time.

Stephen Barclay’s DNA was on a watering can in a flat where the cultivation was uncovered, Hamilton Sheriff Court was told.

His solicitor told the court Barclay plans to move to Thailand after he serves his sentence.

The court heard 62 cannabis plants, worth up to £37,000, were found. Barclay, 43, was found guilty after trial of producing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

The jury heard the plants were discovered by police at a flat Hamilton, last October.

Damian Morris, 25, was also found guilty of the charges and of being concerned in the supply of another Class B drug, ketamine.

Morris rented the flat where the cultivation was. He and Barclay were found in the flat across the landing when police raided the address.

After the jury returned their verdicts, prosecutor Scott King revealed that Barclay had been convicted at Lanark Sheriff Court in 2014 of cultivating cannabis. He was jailed for two years on that occasion.

Solicitor Neal McShane said dad of two Barclay had spent much of his time in Thailand before his arrest on the latest charges.

His wife lives there and he intends to move to Thailand once he has served the “inevitable” prison sentence.

Mr McShane told Sheriff Daniel Kelly: “He has a poor record in terms of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“All I would say is, at least it’s not Class A drugs.”

Passing sentence, Sheriff Kelly said: “The police video showed the scale of this fairly substantial operation.

“The whole flat was taken over by the cultivation of cannabis plants.”

Barclay’s four-year stretch was backdated to October 29 as he has been in custody since then.

Sentence on Morris was deferred for reports.