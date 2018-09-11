Former Lanark nurse faces governing body panel - and is struck off!

A mental health nurse who worked at Lanark Health Centre from May, 2013 to April, 2015 has been struck off the nursing register for sending “inappropriate” late-night texts and social media messages during his time there.

The ruling by the Nursing and Midwifery Council against Hugh Nicholas followed after a newly-qualified nursing colleague complained of harrassment from him via social media.

She claimed Nicholas had posted comments about her appearance on Facebook and persistently sent text messages if she did not reply.

She claimed at the council inquiry that the messages had started off being work related but their tone changed and she became so uncomfortable with the situation she reported it to her bosses at NHS Lanarkshire.

This led to the Nursing Council inquiry which heard allegations that Nicholas also sent “excessive and inappropriate texts and social media messages” to other staff and to members of the public.

He was also found to have left confidential patient information in an unlocked drawer, passwords unsecured and on top of his computer and a medication cabinet unlocked. The Nursing and Midwifery Council said there was “no evidence” that Mr Nicholas had shown “any insight into his behaviour.”

NHS Lanarkshire confirmed it no longer employs him.