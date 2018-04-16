Drugs haul was valued at a minimum of £25k

Officers from Police Scotland raided a home on Mousebank Road, Lanark last week, when a search of the property found a total of 81 plants which are believed to be cannabis.

More than 250 grams of suspected herbal cannabis was also located during the search of the property, all of which is believed to be worth a minimum of £25,000.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged crimes.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course following further forensic examinations.