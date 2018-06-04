Crime round-up for the Lanarkshire area

Police in South Lanarkshire are appealing for information following a number of incidents which were reported after the last few days.

On May 28, a resident of Market Road, Carluke had a three figure sum of money, a phone and a knife stolen from clothing left in a garage on Market Place Carluke.

In the early hours of May 29, three prowlers were seen in two gardens on Market Road. One of the properties they were in was the home of the victim from the day before. They were disturbed by householders and made off.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 3996 of 28/05/18.

On the May 26, a red Seat Leon car was struck by another vehicle while parked on Spring Walk, Lesmahagow. It is possible the driver of the vehicle which struck it is unaware of the collision. Information should be Police on 101 asking for Q1226 PC Lowry.

In the morning of June 2, a van was broken into on Lanark Road, Auchenheath. Tools and an Ipod were stolen. A 1.6 tonne red and white Takeuchi digger, valued at £17000 was also stolen. Anyone with information can contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1293 of 02/06/18.

In the evening of May 30, a silver Audi was deliberately set alight in the car park on Lanark Racecourse. Again, information can be passed to Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 4938 of 30/05/18.

In the morning of June 2 Police officers attended a report of a noisy party which had allegedly gone on through the night. When the attended a 24-year-old female was arrested regarding an alleged disturbance. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At about 12.15am on April 1, officers stopped a vehicle travelling on Smyllum Road, Lanark. Alleged Road Traffic Act offences were uncovered. A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.