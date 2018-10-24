Crime File - Recent thefts in the Clydesdale area

Even scenic areas like Lanark Loch can be the scene of a crime Police Scotland said this week.

They are eager to hear from any witnesses to a large theft of diesel fuel from a storage unit at the lochside sometime on Sunday.

With the quantity of fuel taken - 350 litres - it is thought the theft would have taken some time to commit and a large vehicle used to take the haul away.

That same evening a break-in occurred at Lawriesmuir Farm, Lupus Road, Lesmahagow. Again, witnesses are sought.

Also on that evening a 15ft long white caravan was stolen from outside a property on Glengonner Crescent, Abington. Witnesses who saw any type of caravan being moved in the area that evening are sought.

On Tuesday, October 10 a shed was found to be broken into on Gleanfeoch Road, Carluke. The householder also found an attempt to break into a garage at the property. A quantity of hand and power tools were stolen from the shed and witnesses are sought.

Among recent crimes detected by police in Clydesdale was the arrest and charging of a 32-year-old Aberdeenshire man on Saturday in connection with an alleged theft of over £100 worth of petrol from Abington Services on Friday, October 5.

Police also report that, between Tuesday, October 16 and Monday, October 22 two men and two females were found in possession of drugs believed to be cannabis in separate operations around Clydesdale.

Reports on all these detected cases are going to the Procurator Fiscal.