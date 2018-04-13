Crime call roundup for South Lanarkshire and Clydesdale

Officers from Police Scotland are investigating a number of crimes reported to them in the last three weeks.

Between March 23 and 25 a break in occurred at Wiston Lodge, Wiston. Computing equipment a camera and jewellery were all stolen from inside the home. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 2626 of 23/03/18.

Meanwhile, Overnight on April 4, an attempt was made to steal two cars parked at Carluke Train Station. Witnesses to this incident are sought.

Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 0502 of 04/04/18.

And finally, between April 4 and 5, a break-in occurred at East Lodge, Dolphinton, when two chainsaws were stolen. Police can also be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 0876 of 05/04/18.