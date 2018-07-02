Concern grows over Blackwood teenager missing since 3am

Police are appealing for assistance from the media and the public in an effort to trace a 15-year-old girl missing from Blackwood in Lanarkshire since the early hours of this morning (Monday, July 2).

Alicia Martin, was last seen at her home in Lairs Farm, Blackwood, around 3am this morning.

She is described as white, 5 ft 4 in height, of slim build, with auburn hair, brown eyes and a freckled complexion. It is not known what she was wearing other than possibly black leggings. Alicia suffers from Narcolepsy and Aspergers.

Sergeant Ian Scott, Larkhall Police Office, said: “When Alicia’s mother went to wake her up around 11 am this morning, she wasn’t in her room. The family searched for her, however, when they couldn’t find her, police were contacted.

“She has never been missing before so her disappearance is of great concern to her family and police.

“We don’t believe she has any money or a mobile with her. Although the farm is not remote, she still would have to have walked a short distance to get to Blackwood or while leaving the farm.

“Officers have searched the area for her and continue to do so, however, so far, there have been no sightings.

“I would appeal to anyone who either knows where she is or who can assist officers with their enquiries to contact Larkhall Police Office via 101. Please quote incident number 1988 of /02/07/18 when calling.