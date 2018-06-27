Clydesdale’s crime roundup details Lanark Library lead theft

This weeks crime roundup includes an overturned lorry at Abington Services on June 19. A 40-year-old man was assisted by the public before being transported to hospital. He is now the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to a motoring offence allegation.

About 6am on June 24 an attempt was made to gain entry to a property on Stewart Place, Carluke. Around 8.40am on the same date an attempt was also made to gain entry to Tommy Cooking, Hamilton Street in Carluke. A 65-year-old man was arrested in relation to both allegations.

on June 20, police received a report of a man allegedly breaking into a property on Shoulderigg Road, Coalburn. Officers attended and a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Overnight into June 24, a red Range Rover Evoque and a grey Audi A4 were vandalised by someone scratching them on Lesmahagow Road in Kirkfieldbank. The damage is expected to cost approximately £3000 to repair. Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1480 of 24/06/18.

During the evening of June 20 the Petrol Station at Tesco was broken into. A quantity of cigarettes were stolen. Police are seeking witnesses who may have any information on this incident and are urged to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 0009 of 21/06/18.

And finally, on June 21 it was discovered that a quantity of lead has been stolen from the roof of Lanark Library. Police are looking to trace anyone who may have has seen people on the roof. Please contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1851 of 22/06/18.