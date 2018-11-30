Clydesdale Police seeking information

Police in Clydesdale are asking for the help of local folk in investigating the following recent offences.

At about 11.45pm on Sunday, November 18 police attended a report of two males within the building site at Goldcrest Crescent, Lesmahagow. The males had made off prior to the police arriving on the scene.

Witnesses are sought including anyone who has dashcam footage in the area at this time.

Some time overnight into Sunday, November 25, a blue Volkswagen Polo was allegedly broken into at Crossridge Cottages, Warrenhill, Carmichael. A dashcam and Bluetooth devices were reported stolen.

On the evening of Wednesday, November 21 a green Yamaha Grizzly 300cc quad and an Ifor Williams livestock trailer was stolen from Toftcombs Farm, Biggar. The trailer is distinctive in that the handle is missing from the wheel adjuster and three lugs on the rear door which should be U-shaped have been flattened.

In the early hours of Friday, November 23 an attempt was made to break into Semi-Chem, High Street Lanark.The suspect was seen on CCTV loitering in the area before the incident and may have been seen by people leaving nearby pubs. Those with any information on any of the incidents are urged to get in touch on the Police Scotland 101 number.