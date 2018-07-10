Clydesdale crime call roundup seeks your help with cases

Police in Lanark are seeking your assistance with a number of reported cases from last week.

About 1am on July 4, a man was disturbed in a back garden on Belstane Road, Carluke. When disturbed, he ran off towards Moore Park. He is described as white, around 5’4” and thin, who was wearing a dark hoodie with a scarf over his face and dark jogging bottoms. Those with any information on his identity are urged to contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 0198. Between 8pm on July 3, and 4am on July 4, a red Toyota Hilux was stolen from Dunsyre Mains Farm, Newbigging Road, Lanark. It was later recovered in Navar Court, Shotts. Do you have any info? Call police on 101, quoting incident number 0545.

Overnight into July 6, an attempted housebreaking took place at DKR Agricultural Services in Coulter. Witnesses are sought. Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 0434.

Finally, Crossburn Filling Station in Douglas was broken into. A two figure sum of cash was stolen. Can you help? Use the 101 line.