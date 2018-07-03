Clydesdale crime call roundup

It’s been a busy old week for the police in Lanark and Carluke with a mix of offences detected and crimes requiring witnesses.

Police attended a report of a male allegedly under the influence on Fern Dale, Lesmahagow. Upon arrival they arrested a 42-year-old man in relation to an alleged motoring offence. Officers also recovered over 500 tablets, suspected to be Valium-type drugs.

On June 30 an alleged disturbance took place within the Kirkton Inn, Carluke. Police attended and a 25 years-old man was arrested in relation to the alleged disturbance and an alleged weapons offence. He was held in custody.

About 1.20am on June 29, Police attended two vehicles parked in the lower car park of Carluke train station. Subsequent enquiry led to the arrest of two men aged 19 and 21 on alleged drugs offences.

Suspected drugs believed to be cannabis, valued at approximately £1000 and cash were seized.

Between June 19 and 23 a shed was broken into at Burnhouse Farm, Wiston. Welding equipment and tools worth over £600 were stolen.

About 10.20pm on June 26, a blue Ford Transit was deliberately set alight on Quinn Court Lanark. Witnesses are sought.

Around 1.40 am on the June 28, Boots the Chemist on Abbeygreen Lesmahagow was broken into. One male was seen at the time. He is described as white, approximately 5’9”, wearing a black hooded top pulled tightly round his face. There may have been others present. It is yet to be established what was stolen. Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, quoting incident number 0287 of 28/06/18.