Clydesdale crime call roundup

Between May 19 and 21, a tractor, trailer and bulldozer were stolen from Recycling Pallet Services, Ponfiegh Road in Sandilands. The John Deere tractor was attached to the trailer which had the Bulldozer on it and all three items were stolen together.

Police are seeking witnesses. Those with information are urged to contact PC Mackie of Lanark Police Office using the 101 number.

Around Midnight on May 19, a householder disturbed three people within his property at a farm in Sandilands. A weapon was used and the homeowner was injured during the confrontation.

Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 0373 of May 19.

Again, on May 19, an alleged racist incident took place within the Hopetoun Arms, Leadhills. A member of staff was allegedly racially abused and had drink thrown at her.

Police are now looking for witnesses and those with information are urged to contact them on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 1936 of May 19.

While during the afternoon of May 16,a minor road traffic collision occurred near to the Tesco store in Lesmahagow.

One of the vehicles was allegedly uninsured. A man and a woman are the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.