Claimed he was armed because he is English

A Forth drug dealer caught with an array of weapons has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Police officers asked James Davies to explain himself when they found metal bars and knives in his car.

All he had to say was: “I’m an Englishman living in Scotland.”

Davies, 44, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted having offensive weapons - three lead bars - in a car in Morningside Road, Newmains.

He also admitted illegal possession of two knives and a razor, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and driving while disqualified and unfit through drink or drugs.

Lynn McFauld, prosecuting, said officers found Davies sleeping in a Renault Megane in an Asda car park in Newmains at around 2am on February 5.

She told the court: “He was slumped over the steering wheel, unresponsive. He was wearing black latex gloves.

“Officers had to shake him several times before he woke up.

“He appeared disorientated and confused, and his speech was slurred.”

Fiscal Ms McFauld said that £269 in cash was seized by the officers along with the weapons, cocaine and drugs paraphernalia.

A search was carried out at his home in Carmuir, Forth, where bags of cocaine in 1g deals were found. Officers also seized a tick list and cocaine-stained scales.

She said that the cocaine recovered had been calculated to have a potential street value of more than £1,000.

Davies’ solicitor said that his client was a father of two and has a drug problem and is seeking help to try to overcome it.

The solicitor went on to say that Davies had already spent four months remanded in custody following his arrest in February.

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen said only a jail sentence was appropriate.

He said this was based on the accused’s record and the serious nature of the charges.

Along with the jail term Davies was also banned from driving for 40 months.