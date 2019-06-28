Claim weapons were for protection

A Forth drug dealer caught with an array of weapons claimed he needed them for protection because he is English.

Police officers asked James Davies to explain himself when they found metal bars and knives in his car.

All he had to say was: “I’m an Englishman living in Scotland.”

Davies, 44, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted having offensive weapons - three lead bars - in a car in Morningside Road, Newmains.

He also admitted illegal possession of two knives and a razor, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and driving while disqualified and unfit through drink or drugs.

Lynn McFauld, prosecuting, said officers found Davies sleeping in a Renault Megane in an Asda car park around 2am on February 5.

She told the court: “He was slumped over the steering wheel, unresponsive.

“He was wearing black latex gloves.

“Officers had to shake him several times before he woke up. He appeared disorientated and confused, and his speech was slurred.”

The fiscal said that £269 in cash was seized along with the weapons, cocaine and drugs paraphernalia.

A search was also carried out at Davies’s home in Carmuir, Forth, where bags of cocaine in 1g deals were found.

Officers also seized a tick list and cocaine-stained scales.

The cocaine recovered had a street value of more than £1,000.

Davies’s lawyer said the dad of two has a drug problem and is seeking help. He has spent four months on remand following his arrest in February.

Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen said a criminal justice social work report would be “useful” before sentence is passed on July 11.

He refused a defence request for bail and Davies was again remanded in custody.