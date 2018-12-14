Carluke woman back in court after breaching ban

A 56 years-old woman who breached her animal cruelty ban has been given a £360 fine and an additional 21 month disqualification order added on to her current 15-year ban.

The recent case followed a Scottish SPCA investigation into Margaret Thomson Forsyth, 56, of Unitas Crescent, Carluke.

Forsyth pled guilty to breaching a disqualification order under Section 40 of the Animal Health & Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 when she appeared for sentencing at Lanark Sheriff Court on November 29 in respect of the breach to her previous order.

Commenting on the investigation and subsequent court case, Scottish SPCA Inspector Emma Sergeant said: “Forsyth was originally handed a 15-year disqualification from keeping any animal in addition to a £540 compensation order by Lanark Sheriff Court in August 2006.

“She was recently found to be in flagrant breach of this ban having been found with animals living in her care at her home address in Carluke.

“The animals found at the house were a 12-year-old Jack Russel dog, a 15-year-old female domestic short-haired cat and a budgerigar.

“Forsyth was taken to court in 2006 and charged with offences related to causing unnecessary suffering to three dogs in her care that were found to have been seriously neglected.

“Though there were no welfare issues found with any of the animals in her care during her breach of the ban this year, she did not comply with the law or the order given in 2006 by a sheriff.

“We welcome the fact that this case has been dealt with and the sentence handed down. We hope Forsyth will now comply with the law and uphold the timeframe of her ban.”