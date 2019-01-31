Carluke street sees night of break-ins

A thief or thieves were very busy indeed on Friday night in Carluke with police saying that 16 of the 20 lock-ups at Caneluk Avenue had allegedly been broken into.

A police spokesman said that it is not known if anything was stolen and that a lock-up on Wilton Road was allegedly broken into around the same time. An older-style Ford Transit was seen in the vicinity of the Wilton Road incident. Witnesses are sought and those with information are urged to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

There was an unusual theft on Saturday afternoon when the gates to a field were stolen at Westyett Farm, Braehead, allowing sheep to escape. On Sunday afternoon police were called to an incident on Pettinain Road, Carstairs Junction. Upon investigation, a 71 year-old man was arrested in relation to an alleged drink-drive offence. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.