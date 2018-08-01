Carluke car crash leaves young man with serious injuries

A road traffic collision has left a young man with serious injuries.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following the crash which occurred in Carluke today, (Tuesday, July 31).

Around 6.50am police were called to the scene in Airdrie Road (A73), at its junction with Castlehill Road, after a silver Renault Megane collided with a stone wall.

Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Medical staff have now described his condition as serious.

Sergeant Craig McDonald from the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell said: “I would appeal to any motorists who were on the road on Tuesday morning and may have observed a silver Renault Megane driving beforehand, or witnessed the collision, to please get in touch.

“Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident is also urged to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101, quoting incident number 0507 of Tuesday 31 July 2018.”