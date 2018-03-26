Can you help police trace missing Lanark man?

Police Scotland is appealing for help to trace a man who has been missing from the Lanark area since yesterday (Sunday,March 25).

William Higgins (49) is believed to have left his home in Auctioneers Way on Sunday morning.

He was last seen on CCTV walking past the ESSO garage, heading towards the town centre around 9am.

William is described as 5ft 9”, of medium build, bald, with a dark auburn beard and a moustache. He is believed to be wearing jeans, brown leather walking boots and a black Berghaus jacket, or similar.

Inspector Roger Bond from Lanark Police Station said: “William has been going through a difficult time recently and his family and friends are growing increasingly worried about him as it is out of character for him to be out of touch for this length of time.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen William in the Lanark area, or indeed further afield, to contact police.

“I would also appeal directly to William to please get in touch and let someone know that he is ok.

“Anyone with information regarding William’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lanark Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0188 of Monday 26 March 2018.”