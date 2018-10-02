Can you help police identify the male who made off from the crash?

Police Scotland based in Lanark have issued their weekly crime call roundup and have asked that anyone with information on these alleged crimes come forward.

About 6.45pm on September 30, officers stopped a car being driven on Brocketsbrae, Lesmahagow. A number of alleged Road Traffic Act offences were detected. A 39-year-old man was charged at the scene and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Again on September 30, just after midnight, officers stopped a car being driven in Abbeygreen, Lesmahagow. Road Traffic Act and alleged drugs offences were detected. A 26-year-old man was charged at the scene and a full report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to the allegation.

Overnight into September 28, a Blue Jaguar XF was struck on the rear passenger side by another vehicle. The vehicle drove off without leaving details. Witnesses are sought to the hit and run incident. Those with information are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident 4619 of 23/09/18.

Around midnight on September 27, a white Vauxhall Astra overturned on Riverside Road, Kirkfieldbank. A man exited the vehicle and made off. He is described as white, around 5’9”, with a dark crew cut, wearing a Celtic top and jeans. Anyone with information as to this males identity are urged to contact Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 0027 of 27/09/18.

Finally, in this weeks crime call roundup, on September 26, a quantity of logs were stolen from Rascals Nursery, Balmoral Court, Carstairs Junction. The quantity would have required a vehicle and taken some time. Have you been offered any cheap firewood? Please contact Police on 101.